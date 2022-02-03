Barclays PLC Buys 5,687 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,573,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

