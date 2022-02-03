Barclays PLC Buys 73,808 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 414,172 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

