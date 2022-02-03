Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

