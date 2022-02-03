Barclays PLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

