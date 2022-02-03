Barclays Reiterates “CHF 450” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 460.95.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.