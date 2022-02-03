Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

