Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 810.80 ($10.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.22) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.89) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 832 ($11.19) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 780 ($10.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BDEV stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 623.20 ($8.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,703,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,863. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 592.80 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.96).

In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,257.58).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

