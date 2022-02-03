Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

BVNRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

