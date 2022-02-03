Beat Kahli Buys 9,126 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

