Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BZH. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

BZH opened at $18.37 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

