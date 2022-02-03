BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 6.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $230.40 and last traded at $230.40. Approximately 2,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.07.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

