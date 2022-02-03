Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 270,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $855.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

