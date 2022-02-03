Berenberg Bank Boosts Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target to GBX 425

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.71) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.31) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

KOS opened at GBX 334 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.37.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

