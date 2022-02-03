Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $87.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

BLI stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $623.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

