Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 30,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,708. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.