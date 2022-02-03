BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

