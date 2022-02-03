BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading 5.2% Higher

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (OTC:BBKCF) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 279,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 444,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBKCF. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87.

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

