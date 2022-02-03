Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average of $277.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

