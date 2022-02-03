Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0719 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,283.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002319 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.