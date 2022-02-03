Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0474 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $873,270.86 and $55.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

