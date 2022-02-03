BitCore Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $170,527.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,794.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.07120094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00293204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00745072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00073524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00391225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00241909 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

