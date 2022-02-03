BitDAO Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BitDAO has a total market cap of $858.23 million and $41.11 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.78 or 0.07152082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.43 or 0.99897557 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054928 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.