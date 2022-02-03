BitWhite (BTW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,323.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. BitWhite has a market cap of $89,306.06 and $36,323.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.