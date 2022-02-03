BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.