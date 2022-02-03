BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

