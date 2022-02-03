BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.