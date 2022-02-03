BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.