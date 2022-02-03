BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BGY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
