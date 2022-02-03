BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

