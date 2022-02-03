BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $127,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

NYSE:H opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

