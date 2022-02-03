BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $121,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

