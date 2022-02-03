BlackRock Inc. Has $114.82 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $114,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

