BlackRock Inc. Has $124.38 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $124,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

