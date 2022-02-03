BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $126,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

