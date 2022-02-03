BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Insteel Industries worth $118,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

