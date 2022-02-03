BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

BTA opened at $12.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

