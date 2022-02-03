BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BLE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 147,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,407. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

