BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.
Shares of BLE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 147,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,407. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
