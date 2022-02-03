BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

