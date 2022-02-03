BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $814,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

