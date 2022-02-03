BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

