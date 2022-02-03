BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

