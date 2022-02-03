BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

