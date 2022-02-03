BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $27.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
