Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,188 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

