Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

