Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Semtech by 372.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $2,552,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 138.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

