Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 59,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $832.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.