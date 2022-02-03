Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.