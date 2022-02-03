Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 452,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $691.85 million, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

