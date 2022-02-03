Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

