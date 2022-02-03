BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $100.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

CTSH stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 192,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

