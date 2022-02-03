Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 835 at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.57) to GBX 835 ($11.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.31) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.76) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 886.25 ($11.92).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.54. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 684.45 ($9.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.54).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

